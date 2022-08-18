Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.33. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,729 shares of company stock worth $48,743,673 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

