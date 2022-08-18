Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 12,102 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.24. The stock had a trading volume of 481,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,369. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

