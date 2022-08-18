Morgan Stanley Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $185.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.56.

JKHY opened at $197.30 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

