Morgan Stanley Lowers Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Price Target to €67.00

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Befesa Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:BFSAF remained flat at $61.37 on Thursday. Befesa has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

