Morgan Stanley Lowers Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Price Target to €67.00

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Befesa Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:BFSAF remained flat at $61.37 on Thursday. Befesa has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37.
Befesa Company Profile
