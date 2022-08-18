Morgan Stanley Cuts Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €49.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Bank of America lowered shares of Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $30.08 on Monday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Aperam Announces Dividend

About Aperam

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

