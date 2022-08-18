Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $144.92 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

