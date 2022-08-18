Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 41,479 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,479 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.