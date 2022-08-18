Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,440,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $336.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.73.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

