Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,366,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.
Insider Transactions at Sun Communities
Sun Communities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sun Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.
See Also
