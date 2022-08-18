Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $1.59 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 147,472 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

