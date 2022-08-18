Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $293.13 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.