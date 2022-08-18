Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $520.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

