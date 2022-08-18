Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $197.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.