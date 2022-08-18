Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

