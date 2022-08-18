Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.0840 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (TKN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $2.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars.

