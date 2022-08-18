Monetha (MTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $405,491.00

Monetha (MTH) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $405,491.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070403 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

