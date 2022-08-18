MonaCoin Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $36.34 million and approximately $87,315.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.60 or 0.07847823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00173674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00258601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00725966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00571546 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000912 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.