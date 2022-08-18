Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MODN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.07. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Model N by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Model N by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Model N by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

