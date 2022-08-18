Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 0.83. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Model N by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

