MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,188,000.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGRU remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday. Evergreen Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

