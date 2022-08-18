MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $3.95 Million Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

GMFI remained flat at $9.95 on Thursday. 72,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

About Aetherium Acquisition

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

