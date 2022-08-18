MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 980,000 Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 3.92% of Future Health ESG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter worth $4,322,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter worth $9,554,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHLT remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 61,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Future Health ESG Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

Further Reading

