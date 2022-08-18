MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 1,337,200 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,337,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VII accounts for approximately 0.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 5.75% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More

