MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Shares in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.08% of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAA. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,980,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000.

GGAA remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

