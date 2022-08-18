MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.05% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $1,741,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDNR stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

