MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $2.72 Million in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.02% of POET Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth about $278,000.

POET Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of POET stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,204. POET Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

