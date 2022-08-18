MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $14.97 Million in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,499,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,000. Mount Rainier Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 6.77% of Mount Rainier Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

RNER stock remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

