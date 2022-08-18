MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,928 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.14% of Ur-Energy worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,861,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 2,391.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

URG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,297. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $244.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

