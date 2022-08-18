MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 750,000 Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.07% of Burtech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $205,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,930,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,817. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.