MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 6.49% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,970,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Thursday. 884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.