MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 250,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,923. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.