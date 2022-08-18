MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.
Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.
Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 250,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,923. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.
Consilium Acquisition Corp I Profile
Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.
