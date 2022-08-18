Mizuho Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $49.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

