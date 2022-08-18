Mizuho Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $32.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

