Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 3.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $27,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $298.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.21 and a 200-day moving average of $276.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.