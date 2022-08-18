Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 4.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.12. 29,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,841. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average is $202.76. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

