Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 6.8 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.83. 957,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,872,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

