Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $43.27 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 4.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 983.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $150.20. 63,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

