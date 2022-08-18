Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $34.77 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the period. Corning comprises 4.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Corning worth $34,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Corning by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 47,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

