Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Buys 5,004 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.14. 114,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

