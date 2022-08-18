Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 541845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mineworx Technologies Stock Up 20.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

About Mineworx Technologies

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

