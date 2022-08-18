Mina (MINA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.28 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $499.78 million and $25.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00718779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 637,864,153 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

