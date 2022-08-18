MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $22.59 million and $733.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00008877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00229982 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00481336 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,857,560 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

