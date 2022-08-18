Milton C. Ault III Acquires 14,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 14,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,951,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,767.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 8.3 %

ALZN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

