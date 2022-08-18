Michael Joseph Maguire Buys 15,000 Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 15,000 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,777.
High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of HWO opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$71.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
