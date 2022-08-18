MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.76. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 5,804 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

