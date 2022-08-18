Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Issues Earnings Results

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

