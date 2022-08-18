MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

