Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $3.27 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00013975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $53.89 million and approximately $799,581.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,472,336 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

