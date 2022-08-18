Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Metahero has a total market cap of $42.01 million and $2.12 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070403 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

