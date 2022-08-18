Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,379 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,819,478. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.57. The company has a market capitalization of $464.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.